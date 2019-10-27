Police: Man throws brick through car window almost hitting passenger in downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is accused of throwing a brick through a car window, almost hitting a woman sitting in the front passenger seat in downtown Austin, according to court documents.

Online records show Ronald Dwayne Hurd, 55, has been arrested following the alleged incident in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A couple told police that they were driving along Brazos Street towards East 6th Street at about 12:30 a.m. when they saw a man standing in the road.

The driver said he had to swerve to avoid the man. They continued toward East 6th Street, but then a brick crashed through the window, landing in the woman’s lap.

The man driving the Honda Fit said he heard people shouting “drop the rock”, before two more bricks hit the car, crashing into the hood and fender.

Police said surveillance footage showed Hurd, who they referred to as a “transient”, standing in the road as the car approached. After it went past, he ran toward the vehicle while carrying something, until he was four or five feet away. He could then be seen throwing something, police wrote in the affidavit.

Hurd was arrested and is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He is being held in the Travis County Jail on a $30,000 bond, and was also ordered to stay at least 200 yards away from East 6th Street.