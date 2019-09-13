Police: Man shoved, mugged woman outside her southwest Austin apartment

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested after he was accused of mugging a woman as she was getting home to her apartment in southwest Austin, and stealing her Jeep the next day.

Austin police responded to an apartment complex located at 4424 Gaines Ranch Loop a call about a robbery on Aug. 10 around 11:30 p.m. The victim told officers that as she was putting the key into the door to get into her apartment, a man came up from behind and shoved her into her door.

She tried screaming for help, but court documents said the suspect “shhhhh’d her.” He then started to take off her cross-body purse, but when he couldn’t get it off, he pushed her to the side and took off with the purse into the greenbelt near her apartment complex.

The victim had bruising, scrapes and was bleeding on different parts of her body.

She told police her purse had her personal belongings as well as the key to her Jeep. Officers looked for the suspect in the area but when they couldn’t find him, the victim left to spend the night somewhere else.

The next morning, while she was driving back to her apartment, she passed a La Quinta on her way and noticed a man who looked like the person who assaulted her the night before. After a short time inside her apartment, her neighbor flagged her that someone had driven off in her Jeep.

That’s when she and her neighbor followed the man and saw him drive to a wooded area and start loading his personal belongings into the car. She called 911, but he was able to evade arrest.

On Aug. 12, DPS called the victim and told her that her Jeep had been recovered near Waco and the suspect was arrested.

De’Karius Latrell Funches, 18, was booked into the Williamson County Jail and according to records is charged with evading arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He is also charged with robbery in Travis County.