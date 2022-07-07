AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said no one is in custody after a man was shot in downtown Austin Thursday morning.

Police said the shooting took place at a parking lot in the 400 block of East Seventh Street.

Officers heard gunfire in the area at 2:10 a.m., and when they tried to track down the location of the shots, they were flagged down by the occupants of a car, APD said.

Austin Police said the man was in the car when he was shot. He was a passenger. Austin-Travis County EMS took him to the hospital with critical injuries.

Officers questioned the people who were in the car with the man, according to APD, but no one has been arrested.