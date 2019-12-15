Police: Man robbed his ex-girlfriend who said he was stalking her

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man arrested earlier this month is accused of robbing the home of an ex-girlfriend he had allegedly been stalking since October, according to court documents.

On Monday, Dec. 2, Austin police were called to a home on Overland Pass in Bee Cave. Officers met with the victim at the scene. She told them she was being stalked by her ex-boyfriend who broke into her father’s home and stole her phone.

The victim told police she broke up with her boyfriend, Hunter Felton, 21, on Oct. 23 after they got in an argument. She said she told him she didn’t want to see him or speak to him ever again.

Since the break-up, the victim described several instances of Felton trying to get in contact with or stalking her.

She said on the night of the break-up, Felton came to her mother’s house and was chased away by her mom’s husband. She told police Felton left her numerous text and social media messages as well as a six-page letter and large amounts of cash.

The victim told police Felton came to her place of work on Nov. 26 and was asked to leave by her co-workers, but he refused. She said Felton only left after APD arrived at the scene and made him leave.

Felton also allegedly called the victim’s friends multiple times to get information on her.

On Nov. 30 the victim was house sitting for her father. She said when she woke up her phone was missing from her nightstand. She told police she reviewed the house’s security camera footage which showed Felton in the home in the middle of the night.

Police reviewed the footage and said it showed a man entering the home from the front door and walking into the bedroom where the victim was sleeping. Police said they compared Felton’s driver’s license photo to the man in the footage and confirmed they were the same person.

The victim said two days after filing the report of the burglary she was contacted by her friend who told her all her social media accounts were deleted. The victim told police Felton is the only other person besides herself who knows the passcode to her phone.

Police arrested Felton and charged him with burglary of a habitation. He also received a $20,000 bond.