Police: Man killed after falling off curb and being hit by bus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was killed Friday after falling off the curb in east Austin and being hit by a bus, according to a release from Austin police.

APD says the unidentified man exited the rear door of a CapMetro bus in the 2000 block of East Oltorf Street. He then allegedly stumbled backwards and fell of the curb. He was hit by the back portion of the bus as it drove away.

The man was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center but later died from his injuries.

In a statement to KXAN, CapMetro said, “We can confirm that a person died after a collision with a CapMetro bus. The incident is being investigated by the Austin Police Department and we are conducting our own comprehensive investigation of all possible factors in this tragedy. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the person who died.”

This death marks Austin’s 83rd traffic fatality of 2019 and is considered the 81st deadly rash of the year. For comparison, by this time in 2018 there were 71 deadly crashes and 72 deaths.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-6935.