Police: Man hurt while trying to cross the street in north Austin dies a week later

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 72-year-old man hit by a car while trying to cross the street in July died a week later, the Austin Police Department says.

Austin police say on July 17 around 9:43 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the 800 block of East Rundberg Lane in north Austin. That’s near Interstate 35 Frontage Road.

Initial findings show a 2002 Hyundai Accent was heading eastbound when it hit 72-year-old Ronnie Lindsey, police say. Witnesses reported that he tried to cross the street when it happened.

Police say first responders on scene tried to revive Lindsey. He was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, where he died a week later on July 24, according to police.

The driver of the Hyundai stayed on scene and is cooperating with law enforcement. It doesn’t appear that impairment or speed contributed to the crash, police say.

Anyone with information on the crash can call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-6873.