Police: Man hit multiple times after trying to cross Burnet Road in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating after multiple cars were reported to have hit a 42-year-old man crossing the street in north Austin in October.

APD said it happened on Oct. 31 at 7:36 p.m. in the 9400 block of Burnet Road. Initial findings show an unknown car was going northbound, and a red 2010 Mazda and a white 2009 Ford Mustang were driving somewhere behind it.

Police said a witness reported she was heading northbound on the outside lane and saw a man crossing the road, east to west. The witness said the man crossed the road without thinking about traffic, without looking and without staying inside a crosswalk.

The unknown car hit the man in the inside lane as he was trying to cross. After the accident, the driver didn’t stop, according to APD. The witness said it was possibly a red car. She pulled over and that’s when she saw other cars hit the man, who was on the ground.

The Mazda’s driver said he didn’t see the initial hit and didn’t see the man in the road before it was too late, police reported. The Ford’s driver said the same thing. Both drivers pulled over, APD said, and are cooperating with the investigation.

The witness then pulled her car into the roadway to stop traffic and prevent the man from being hit more. He was pronounced dead on scene at 7:47 p.m., according to police, and remains unidentified.

Right now, the crash is being investigated as a failure to stop and render aid case, and it’s still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the accident can call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-4278.