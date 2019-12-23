Police: Man exposes himself to 16-year-old at Red Lobster

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who exposed himself to a 16-year-old hostess at Red Lobster on Anderson Lane, police say.

Police allege Michael Lee Williams, 45, of exposing and touching himself in view of the restaurant employee.

On Nov. 4, police responded to a suspicious person call at the restaurant. According to the arrest warrant, the victim said a man entered Red Lobster and asked to use the bathroom. She then pointed to the men’s restroom which is directly across from the hosting station, according to the report. Police on scene noted there is a clear view from the hostess station to the men’s restroom.

The warrant says the victim claimed she saw the man prop the door open with his foot and began to expose and touch himself. The victim said she ran to the manager’s office and the suspect quickly left the restaurant, according to the warrant.

Police obtained a video recording of the incident and posted a “Be on the lookout” (BOLO) to other officers.

A day later, a police officer recognized the man in the BOLO as Williams, who had two prior law enforcement contacts, both where he is suspected of committing “similar sexual deviant behavior,” according to the affidavit.

Willams is accused of indecency with a child by exposure, a third-degree felony.