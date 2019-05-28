POLICE: Man entered Airbnb full of women and snuck into their bedrooms

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have issued a warrant for a man accused of entering the Airbnb being rented by a group of women and entering their bedrooms.

According to the warrant, several of the women who were renting the Airbnb property located in the 1800 block of Westlake Drive, woke up to discover Scott Raymond Cusack, 40, and a dog in the house.

The women say Cusack was intoxicated and walking in and out of different rooms where women were sleeping.

One of the victims says she was asleep and was awoken by Cusack touching her leg. She told police she asked him "Who the f--- are you?" and he answered: "I'm Scott."

She says when she asked him why he was there, he said: "I'm trying to get home, trying to find the door."

The woman says she ordered him to get out.

According to police, he then left her bedroom, stating, "I live across the cove," and walked out of the house.

The women say Cusack walked around the house several times once he was outside and tried to get in both the front and back door — which they had immediately locked once he'd walked out. They called the police and officers arrived shortly after.

An officer says he saw Cusack cross the cove, exit the water and enter a residence. He was wearing blue swim trunks and no shirt, the exact description the women had given police.

Cusack reportedly yelled at the officer: "I do not want to come back to get my dog. Take my dog to the pound."

The officer went to the house and says he was met by a person who identified Cusack.

Once arrested, Cusack will be charged with second degree felony burglary of habitation and his bond will be set at $20,000.