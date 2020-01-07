Police: Man drove away with repo man stuck in car door

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has been accused of assaulting a repossesser by driving away while the repo man was caught in the door.

On Nov. 15, A repo man from Auto Credit of Austin and his manager tracked the Nissan Altima belonging to Rondrecus Deaundre Scott, 37, located at the Exxon station on North Farm to Market 620 Road in Williamson County, according to the arrest warrant. Police say the repo men explained that the cars sold at the dealership have tracking devices attached to help find vehicles that might need to be repossessed.

The victim told police he had many casual conversations with Scott in the past and formed a casual friendship. The victim also noted he had sent several text messages to Scott to warn him that the car payments were late and they needed to be caught up to avoid repossession.

According to the police report, the repo team found Scott sitting in his car at the gas pump. The victim told police he started a conversation with Scott to let him know he needed to repossess the Nissan Altima, to which Scott responded, “I don’t think I can do that.”

The repo man said while he was standing at the open driver’s side door, he reached into the car to turn off the engine. That is when Scott punched him in the stomach and then drove the car in reverse, trapping the repo man between the door and the door jam, the affidavit said.

Scott then put the car in drive and “accelerated rapidly,” flinging the victim from the door jam to the bumper of the tow truck and causing head, arms and back injuries, according to the report.

Police note that surveillance footage at the gas station show that it was not possible for Scott to be unaware the victim was still caught on the car.

Scott is accused of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle — a second-degree felony.