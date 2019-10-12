Police: Man called 911, threatened to shoot people playing loud music

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man warned police that he was going to shoot someone playing loud music unless they turned it off, officers said.

Leroy Burell, 48, later admitted to officers that he made the threat during a 911 call so that they would respond to his complaint sooner, according to his arrest affidavit.

Burell allegedly called 911 on Friday at about 7:37 p.m. to report loud music on Southwest Parkway, Austin.

The affidavit states that Burell told the call taker: “I’m fixing to go over there with my shotgun, and I’m gonna shoot somebody if they don’t turn this off.”

Police said that when officers responded to the call and found Burell, he twice admitted to threatening to use his shotgun.

Burell is charged with making a terroristic threat and was booked into the Travis County Jail on a $4,000 bond.