Police: Man attacked security guard with metal pipe at northeast Austin nightclub

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police say a man attacked a nightclub security guard with a metal pipe during a fight in the early hours of Thursday.

Reginando Cuccun, 29, allegedly grabbed the two foot long pipe from his truck and hit the guard four times at Club Lobos in northeast Austin.

Officers were called to reports of a disturbance at the club off North I-35 at about 2:26 a.m. They arrived and found the victim as well as Cuccun, who was already detained in handcuffs.

The security guard told police that the incident started when a disturbance involving Cuccun’s wife and another woman turned physical.

Officers spoke to the other woman, who said Cuccun’s wife attacked her, so she fought back by hitting her. Cuccun then came and shoved the woman, she said.

The security guard attempted to break up the fight, which is when Cuccun retreated to his truck for the pipe, according to APD.

Cuccun first hit the security guard in the back as he was facing away, according to an arrest affidavit. The victim said he turned around and “feared for the worst” as he attempted to block a second strike aimed at his head.

Police said he was unable to write a victim’s statement due to swelling to his hand and arm where he blocked the blow.

Officers determined that the pipe was a deadly weapon, as a hit to the head could cause serious injury or death.

Cuccun was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was taken to the Travis County Jail on a $10,000 bond.