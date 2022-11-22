AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are looking for information on a woman who they say stole from a south Austin Walmart and attacked a store employee.

It happened at the Walmart located at 710 East Ben White Boulevard on October 20, at 5:21 p.m. Surveillance cameras captured footage of her exiting the store.

She is described as a Black woman, around 25-35 years old, with a medium build and short in height. She has curly black hair and a mole on her left cheek.

Suspect of a south Austin Walmart robbery (image courtesy: Austin Police Department)

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.