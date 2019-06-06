Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: KXAN/Arezow Doost

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities are looking for a woman accused of helping set up a robbery that turned into a shooting at a north Austin hotel that left one man dead on May 5.

Jannerra Williams, 28, was found dead in a room at the Quality Inn Suites at 7928 Gessner Drive after someone called the police and reported hearing a "loud explosion," according to an affidavit.

Roosevelt Haynes III, 17, and Timothy Bowie, 22, were arrested on May 10 and a third suspect, Jerome Yancy, 23, was arrested on May 30. All three face murder charges in connection to Williams' death, as does Doris Mabry-Walker.

According to police, surveillance footage from the hotel shows the three men enter the hotel and make their way to the room where Williams was staying. Police say the three men waited in front of the door until a woman, Mabry-Walker, left the room and let the men inside.

Police say the room Williams was staying in was rented to him by a friend. During an interview with police, the friend told them Williams asked him to pick up his girlfriend and bring her to thehotel. Police were able to identify the woman as the 24-year-old Mabry-Walker, based on her address and phone number provided by Williams' friend.

Williams' friend was shown the surveillance footage of the woman leaving the room and was able to identify her as the girlfriend he was asked to bring to the hotel.

Investigators found that the utilities account holder for the address where Mabry-Walker was picked up from was Timothy Bowie, one of the suspects previously arrested in connection to the murder.

Texts and dating app messages between Williams and Mabry-Walker showed the two set up a meeting at the Quality Inn Suites.

Police interviewed Mabry-Walker on May 10, who told them Bowie, Haynes and Yancy were supposed to come to the hotel to buy marijuana, adding, "it wasn't supposed to go like that."

According to Bowie during an interview with police, he and Mabry-Walker set Williams up and planned to rob him. He said she was supposed to meet Williams and then let them know if he had anything on him. Bowie told police they stood outside the hotel room while waiting for Mabry-Walker to contact them.

Mabry-Walker has not yet been arrested, according to police.