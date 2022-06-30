Suspects wanted in connection to a robbery at a Home Depot in southeast Austin on June 21, 2022. (Courtesy APD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for two suspects they say robbed a Home Depot in southeast Austin earlier this month.

Police say the robbery happened around 7:50 a.m. June 21, at the intersection of I-35 and Slaughter Lane.

According to police, one of the suspects approached a female store employee at the self-checkout to distract her by handing her money. The suspects approached the exit door where she was standing and hit her with items they had allegedly stolen from the store.

The employee fell to the ground and was injured during the scuffle, police say.

The suspects left the scene in a 2012 Honda Accord with an unknown state license plate.

Both suspects are described as Black men between 18 and 21 years old. The first suspect is around 5’10 and was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black and white crocs.

The second suspect was wearing a blue shirt, light blue jeans with cuts and a blue boonie hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.