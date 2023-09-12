AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police said a pickup truck driver involved in a fatal motorcycle crash on Mopac over the weekend left the scene.

The crash happened Saturday around 9:45 p.m. on the Mopac Expressway southbound.

Police said a pickup truck crashed into a guard rail, which sent debris across the road. A motorcycle driving southbound hit the debris, leading the motorcycle to fall.

APD said the motorcyclist fell onto the road, and a different pickup truck hit the motorcyclist. This truck driver left the scene without stopping.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the person died at the scene. APD said the motorcyclist who died is unidentified.

An investigation is ongoing. This is Austin’s 64th fatal crash this year, according to APD. As of the date of the crash last year, there were 71 fatal crashes in Austin.

Police said anyone with information should contact the vehicular homicide unit at 512-974-8111. Tips can also be submitted to the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program at 512-472-8477 or online. APD said a reward of up to $1,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest.