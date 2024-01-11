AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Police Department said Wednesday it needs the public’s help looking for two men, one of whom APD said hit an officer with a vehicle in northeast Austin in October.

Police said the two men, a driver and a passenger in a sedan, failed to stop and yield to officers during a traffic stop on Oct. 14 around 4:40 a.m.

According to APD, the men turned into cul-de-sac of Chimney Creek Circle before turning around and accelerating towards the officers and the marked patrol car. Police said the driver hit one of the officers as he left.

Austin Police describe the driver as Hispanic and 18 to 25 years old. He has black hair cut in a bowl style. The driver has no facial hair and has tan complexion, APD said.

Driver (left) and passenger (right) wanted by Austin Police in connection with an aggravated assault on an officer case. (Courtesy: Austin Police)

According to APD, the passenger is also Hispanic and 18 to 25 years old. He has black with a dyed blonde middle part. The passenger has a light complexion, APD said, and is heavy set.

The car is possibly a silver or grey newer model Lexus sedan, according to APD.

Car wanted by Austin Police in connection with an aggravated assault on an officer case. (Courtesy: Austin Police)

Austin Police ask anyone with any information about this to call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-974-5177. Police are looking for vehicle information or the identity of the two men inside the vehicle.

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program or by calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.