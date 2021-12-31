Police looking for suspect in possible east Austin road rage shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are looking for a suspect after a possible road rage shooting in east Austin Friday.

Austin police say officers are looking for a man potentially driving a gold-colored sedan who is believed to have shot another man in the area of Manor Road and Susquehanna Lane. The area is northeast of Mueller.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics took the man who was shot to a local trauma center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m.

At last check, detectives were working to speak with witnesses and look for surveillance video of what happened.

KXAN will update this story as more information becomes available.

