Police looking for suspect in October stabbing near downtown Austin club

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police on Tuesday identified the suspect in a stabbing near a downtown Austin nightclub that injured two people in late October.

The Austin Police Department says Jose Lara Hernandez, 27, is believed to be involved in the Oct. 24 stabbing outside Mala Vida on East 6th Street. He has two warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. He’s not in custody yet.

Police originally said there were two suspects wanted in connection with the stabbing, but one of them has been ruled out, according to APD.

The stabbing took place around 2 a.m. Witnesses told police an argument inside the bar turned into a physical fight. Security forced the people involved outside, where the fight continued.

At some point, a knife was pulled out, and two people were stabbed, APD says. Both victims were taken to the hospital. One had life-threatening injuries at the time.

Detectives ask anyone with details or video of the stabbing to use the Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-8477 or the Crime Stoppers app.