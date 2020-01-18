Police looking for suspect in east Austin fatal stabbing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has died after being stabbed in east Austin on Friday. Police are still looking for the suspect.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Estes Ave. near Springdale Road for a call about the reported incident around 6:45 p.m.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics took a man in his 20s to a local trauma center with critical, life-threatening injuries but he was pronounced dead later in the night.

APD also launched their helicopter to help with the search for the suspect.

KXAN will update this story as more information becomes available.