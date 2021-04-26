Police looking for person who fired shots at southeast Austin apartments

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are trying to figure out who fired shots at a southeast Austin apartment complex early Monday morning.

Police responded to the Colorado Creek Apartments, located at 11700 Dionda Lane, around 2:30 a.m. Monday to multiple reports of gunshots. Video shows broken glass and multiple shell casings at the scene, but officers didn’t find anyone there that was injured.

Someone, however, walked into a nearby hospital with what appeared to a gunshot wound, and police are trying to figure out if the person is connected with what may have happened at the apartments.

