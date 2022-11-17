AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest connected to a missing persons case.

Surveillance footage shows the man (pictured) with missing person Justin Haden several times the day before Haden was last seen.

Person of interest in missing persons case of Justin Haden (Images courtesy Austin Police Department) Person of interest in missing persons case of Justin Haden (Images courtesy Austin Police Department)

Haden, 34, was last seen in the 3100 block of Esperanza Crossing on Tuesday, Nov. 1. He was reported missing on Monday, Nov. 7.

The person of interest is described as a 25 to 35-year-old man, 5’8″ and 140 pounds. He has brown hair and a tattoo on his left arm. He was last seen wearing black pants and a gray shirt.

His vehicle is described as a 2-door blue Honda Civic with a sunroof, no rear bumper, no license plate, and no registration sticker on the windshield.

Vehicle of interest in missing persons case of Justin Haden (Image courtesy Austin Police Department)

Anyone that has seen the person of interest or that has information regarding this case should call 9-1-1, Crime Stoppers, or APD’s Missing Persons Unit at (512) 974-5250