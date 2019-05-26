Police looking for missing man last seen in east Austin Saturday night

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Missing 71-year-old John Aston (Austin Police)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are asking the public to help find a missing man early Sunday morning.

The missing man, 71-year-old John Aston, was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night. He was seen on the 2800 block of Real Street in east Austin near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

He was seen wearing a red and white shirt with beige pants and he was clean-shaven.

Anyone with information on Aston's whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 as soon as possible.



