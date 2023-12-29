AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking for a man accused of aggravated assault in early December.

According to APD, the man forced the victim behind a dumpster and stuck them multiple times before threatening them with a gun. The suspect then fled on foot before officers arrived.

Police said this happened around 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 7 at 2407 South Congress Avenue, which is the address of a shopping center in South Congress Square, at the corner of Congress and East Oltorf Street.

The suspect is described as a white man, 45-55 years old with light hair in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and a gray and blue ball cap.

Suspect of aggravated robbery on Dec. 7 at 2407 South Congress Avenue (Austin Police Department pohto) Dec. 7 at 2407 South Congress Avenue (Austin Police Department pohto)

Police noted he possibly lives in the area of South Congress Avenue and Oltorf Street and could be armed with a handgun.

Anyone with any information should contact APD’s Aggravated Assault unit at 512-974-5245. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.