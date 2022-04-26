AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking for a wanted fugitive accused of doing lewd acts in public locations around Austin, APD said.

Jacarri C. McGarity has outstanding arrest warrants from previous cases. He has previously been seen around West Campus, South Lamar Boulevard and Bluebonnet Lane, police said.

Police said McGarity may be driving a white 2011 Honda Accord with Texas license plate RFF0930.

He is described by police as a man with an athletic build, standing 6-feet-tall and weighing 165 lbs. McGarity has been seen wearing bright red Jordan shoes, APD said.

Anyone with information is asked to email atip@austintexas.gov, call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or use the Crime Stoppers app. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, and Austin PD.