Police looking for 4 suspects involved in assault of downtown Austin gas station employee

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for the public’s help finding four people allegedly involved in an aggravated assault investigation in downtown Austin.

Police said a woman walked into a downtown Austin Chevron gas station, looking for a restroom, on Feb. 20 at about 12:20 a.m. The store employee told the woman the bathroom was out of order.

Afterward, police said the woman walked into the gas station office and urinated on the floor. After being asked to leave, the woman walked to a maroon Dodge Charger. A man then came into the gas station with a rifle and pointed it at the employee before breaking merchandise and a computer in the store, while the woman yelled at the worker.

According to APD, the man threw the rifle at the employee and then hit the victim with the rifle “numerous times in the head.”

Police said there were two other men with the woman and armed man. They left in the maroon Charger, which police believe is between a 2014 to 2016 model.

Investigators said they believe the attack was unprovoked and are asking people to not approach the suspects or the vehicle — instead call 911 immediately. Police said they believe the four suspects may live outside of the Austin area.



Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or use the Crime Stoppers app. You can remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD.

Suspect one is described by police as:

White female

Estimated to be in her mid-20s

Medium build

Red hair

Tattoo on right side of chest

Last seen wearing a light-color jacket, pink tank top, black yoga pants and white tennis shoes

Suspect two is described by police as:

Black male

Estimated to be in his mid-20s

Medium build

Carrying rifle, possibly Hi-Point

Last seen wearing two-tone yellow and black jacket, blue jeans and dark shoes

Suspect three is described by police as:

Black male

Estimated to be in his mid-to late-20s

Heavy build

Last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt, black pants and red shoes with blue laces

Suspect four is described by police as:

Black male

Estimated to be in his early-20s

Thin build

Last seen wearing red hoodie sweatshirt with logo on the front, black workout pants with white stripe down each side and blue shoes with black soles

Photo: Austin Police Department