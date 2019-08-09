Police looking for 3-week-old baby taken from Austin hospital

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities are asking the public for assistance tracking down a 3-week-old baby last seen leaving the hospital three days after being delivered.

According to police, the baby’s mother Brittany Smith checked into a local hospital and gave birth to her son, Elijah Phillips, on July 19.

APD briefing regarding missing baby in child custody interference case. https://t.co/cc7sUCrW7X — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) August 9, 2019

Police say Smith gave a fake name when she was admitted to the hospital. She gave them her cousin’s name, Brandy Yovonne Galbert. She also told the hospital Galbert was actually her sister. She gave permission for her baby to leave the hospital with a family member three days after he was born. She gave Elijah to Galbert on July 22 and neither has been seen since.

On July 24, two days after Elijah was taken from the hospital, Child Protective Investigations issued a court order to remove the child from Smith’s custody. According to police, Smith has a history with CPS on cases with other children.

Smith, along with Elijah’s father, Carl Dennis Haden, have not been located. Police say they may be in the Austin or Killeen area. Investigators and CPI say they are worried about the child’s safety.

Anyone with information on Elijah’s whereabouts should call 9-1-1 immediately or the North Austin Detectives at 512-974-5484 or call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.