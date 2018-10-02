Austin

Police investigating woman's death on Rutland Drive

By:

Posted: Oct 02, 2018 11:47 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 02, 2018 12:37 PM CDT

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are investigating the death of a woman in her 30s at an apartment complex on Rutland Drive in north Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS was called to the scene at 6:48 a.m. Tuesday and pronounced the woman dead.

A KXAN viewer said police were investigating the death in her apartment complex, Villas del Sol, at 1711 Rutland Dr.

An Austin police spokesperson said investigators are still working to determine if the death is natural or suspicious. 

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588.

Last week, one man was killed and two injured in a drive-by shooting at a hookah lounge just around the corner from the apartment complex. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss