Police investigating traffic fatality in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities are investigating a traffic fatality in southeast Austin Thursday morning, according to a tweet from Austin police.

The crash occurred at the 4800 block of South Farm to Market Road 973.

Police say a sedan was traveling west on Pearce Lane and turned southbound onto FM 973 at a green light. A truck traveling north on FM 973 allegedly ran a red light and collided with the car.

The driver of the sedan was transported to a local hospital where they were declared deceased.

The driver of the truck was issued a citation for running a red light.