AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police began investigating a scene near the Blackwell Thurman Criminal Justice Center in downtown Austin after a “suspicious package” was reported in the area.

According to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in around 8 a.m. about the package, which was placed behind the central booking area outside the building.

At 10:24 a.m., TCSO said the scene was cleared, and there was no threat.

The roads in the area were blocked while officials investigated.

The Austin Police Department and TCSO are investigating to make sure it’s nothing dangerous, TCSO said.

According to TCSO, a suspect is already in custody.

Central booking is still fully functional, but precautionary measures are in place for safety, the sheriff’s office said.