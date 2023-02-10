AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said a “suspicious package” reported in downtown Austin Friday is not a threat.

Police said it found the reported device and there was “no known threat associated with it.”

Around 1 p.m., officers responded to 111 E. Caesar Chavez St., where The LINE is located, for a call about a suspicious package, according to a tweet from APD.

Nearby roadways were shut down in the area as a precaution, police said.

The Congress Avenue bridge, which was previously shut down, reopened around 1:45 p.m. All other roadways in the area have reopened.

Suspicious package investigation shuts down Congress Avenue bridge at Cesar Chavez near The Line Hotel. Suspicious package investigation shuts down Congress Avenue bridge at Cesar Chavez near The Line Hotel. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

The Downtown Austin Alliance said it received a notification from APD about the road closures.

According to the notification, adjacent areas, including the Lady Bird Lake Trail, are closed to pedestrians, and traffic will be temporarily disrupted in the 100 blocks of East and West Cesar Chavez.

A Twitter user also said they were evacuated from the LINE around the same time.

APD is on-site conducting an ongoing investigation.