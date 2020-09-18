Suspicious package at Austin airport deemed ‘not a threat’ after investigation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport officials closed a security checkpoint Friday due to a possible suspicious package, but later deemed it “not a threat.”

Austin Police Department’s explosives team responded to the scene inside the Barbara Jordan terminal shortly after 10 a.m. to investigate the package, and by 12 p.m. they determined there was “no threat to the public.”

APD also said one person was arrested at the scene for failing to provide identification.

UPDATE: APD's Bomb Squad (EOD) has determined that the suspicious package is not a threat. There is no danger to the public. One person has been arrested for failure to ID. PIO will not be responding to scene. https://t.co/APxmxCr8MG — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) September 18, 2020

At 12:06 p.m., airport officials said the incident was cleared and “normal operations are resuming.”

Officials at AUS first tweeted the news at 10:33 a.m. and said security checkpoint No. 2 at AUS was closed for the investigation, but passengers could still go through security checkpoint No. 1.

Roads in and out of the terminal were closed a couple different times during the investigation, but they are now open.

In an email to staff of an airline that operates at AUS obtained by KXAN, all employees and passengers were asked to evacuate the west side of the terminal.