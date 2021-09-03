1 dead, 3 hurt after reported shooting off US-290 in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead and three others are hurt after a reported shooting off U.S. Highway 290 in east Austin Friday afternoon.

The Austin Police Department said at 1:46 p.m., Austin 911 received a call about shots fired in the area of 9345 East U.S. Highway 290 Service Road, which appears to be the address of an apartment complex.

Officers arrived on scene about 10 minutes later and began giving medical aid to several people with apparent gunshot wounds.

Four people total were taken to the hospital, APD said, but one was pronounced dead upon arrival. Officers said injuries for the three others range from non-life-threatening to serious.

The person who died is a woman who is estimated to be between 20 and 30 years old.

Police said this was an isolated shooting, and there is no information on a possible suspect at this time. Officers do believe the people involved knew each other.

Media: APD is on the scene of a suspicious death at 9345 E. US. 290 HWY Service Road. Meet Sgt. Martinka at the front entrance gates for an interview 4:30 p.m. APDPIO — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) September 3, 2021

APD said to call (512) 472-TIPS if you have any information about the shooting. You may remain anonymous.