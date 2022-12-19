AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death near Lady Bird Lake.

Police said a caller reported a crash where a vehicle went into the water at the intersection of South Lamar Boulevard and West Riverside Drive 3:30 a.m. Monday.

The caller also reported hearing gunshots in the area around the same time the crash happened.

Emergency responders found a vehicle partially submerged with one occupant inside. APD said the victim, a middle-aged man, was taken out of the vehicle and appeared to have “significant trauma” to his body.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

APD said it does appear that some of his injuries are consistent to having been shot, but police are still working to determine the exact cause of death.

Police said they believe this was an isolated incident. No one was in custody or detained Monday morning.

If you have any information, police ask that you call CrimeStoppers at 512-472-TIPS or the APD Homicide Tip line at 512-477-3588.

Riverside Drive is closed at Lamar while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.