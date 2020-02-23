Police investigating suspicious death in southwest Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding a suspicious death in southwest Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS said that an adult was found dead at the 5000 block of West U.S. Highway 290 at 9:13 a.m.

According to Sunset Valley police, APD requested help from SVPD officers to help clear an area behind the Grand Reserve Apartments.

At 1:38 p.m., APD officially confirmed they are investigating a suspicious death located in the 5900 block of South MoPac Expressway service road.

This is a developing story. It will be updated with more information as it becomes available.