AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Austin.

APD officers responded around 6:45 a.m. to a shooting/stabbing call in the 8500 block of Kansas River Drive, which is off of Menchaca Road near the Grand Oaks neighborhood.

Neighbors heard gunshots being fired in the area, police said.

Officers found a man with three gunshot wounds to his chest and began life-saving measures until Austin-Travis County EMS arrived.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are investigating this incident as a homicide. One person, who is a possible suspect, was detained.

APD said this was an isolated incident and does not believe there is a public threat.

APD asked drivers to expect delays in the area while officers were investigating.