AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating the city’s third homicide of the year. It happened early Tuesday morning in north Austin.

Police and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the 1400 block of South Meadows Drive around 3:20 a.m. That’s just north of the Quail Creek Neighborhood Park.

APD said the call came in as shots fired in the area, and when officers arrived they found a man with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

ATCEMS performed life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead on the scene just before 4 a.m.

The victim has not yet been identified but police said he was a white man in his 30s. No other victims were found.

APD received information about a person of interest and spoke to him on the phone, then took him into custody. Police said he and the victim knew each other.

Police said this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public, but neighbors nearby should expect closures in the area.

If you have any information, contact the homicide tip line at 512-974-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.