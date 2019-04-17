Police investigating suspicious death in north Austin

Austin, TX (KXAN) - KBVO, your local sports station, continues its live on-air broadcast of area sports with the addition of Austin Bold FC soccer matches.

Founded in 2018, Austin Bold FC competes in the USL Championship, a Division II sanctioned league in the U.S. Soccer Federation. It is one of 36 teams sanctioned in the United States and Canada. Austin Bold FC is known for its exciting, up-tempo style of soccer and is devoted to growing soccer in Central Texas.

“We are extremely excited to offer Austin television viewers more live local sports on KBVO. We look forward to showcasing the Austin Bold FC as the city’s first professional soccer club. Thanks to Bobby Epstein for constructing a facility to make this happen and bringing pro soccer to Austin,” said Eric Lassberg, Vice President and General Manager of KXAN.