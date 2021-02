AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said officers are investigating a suspicious death in east Austin Tuesday night.

The investigation is taking place in the 6000 block of Manor Road, APD said. That’s near Sweeney and Wheless Lanes.

A media briefing from APD is expected to take place around 11:45 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.