Police investigating suspicious death behind north Austin apartment complex
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in north Austin Wednesday, according to Austin police.
Police responded to a call around 7:35 a.m. at 9133 Northgate Boulevard near US Highway 183, where they found 57-year-old Eddie Lester Marshall Jr. behind the apartment complex with injuries. Marshall was pronounced dead at 8:02 a.m.
Detectives are currently looking to speak with a 30-year old black male and a 36-year-old white female, who were temporarily staying at the apartment complex.
Authorities say this is an isolated incident and not a threat to the public.
OUTAGES: Thousands without power after severe weather overnight
AUSTIN (KXAN) — After heavy winds, hail and rain overnight, thousands of people in Austin and surrounding areas are without power.
Here are rolling updates of reported power outages:
4:00 a.m .Read the Full Article
Austin's need for comprehensive weather plan to be reviewed
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Austinites prepared for a strong storm system to bring rain and possibly hail Wednesday night, some city leaders said they need to do more to plan for flooding and other extreme weather.
Austin City Council Member Leslie Pool who represents District 7 proposed a resolution that called for creating a comprehensive resilience plan.
"We're having really a historic number of abrupt and really severe weather events in our city," she said.Read the Full Article
Georgetown man's 'miracle' hand surgery restores severed fingers
AUSTIN (KXAN) — It's been three months since a horrific day at work for Augusto Marcotulio SiriGomez.
He hadn't been at work for more than an hour at his job in Georgetown on January 28, when he needed to cut a piece of wood. He turned on the table saw, placed the wood near it and that's when it happened.
"My hand just slipped and I cut my fingers on the blade," he explained, speaking in his native language, Spanish. He had cut off four of his fingers from his index to his pinky on his left hand. "One fell over there, another one went over there," he pointed to the floor. "And it was only my pinky finger that stayed hanging by a tiny bit of skin."Read the Full Article
