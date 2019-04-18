Police investigating suspicious death behind north Austin apartment complex Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. police are investigating a suspicious death in north Austin Police investigating suspicious death in north Austin police are investigating a suspicious death in north Austin prev next

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in north Austin Wednesday, according to Austin police.

Police responded to a call around 7:35 a.m. at 9133 Northgate Boulevard near US Highway 183, where they found 57-year-old Eddie Lester Marshall Jr. behind the apartment complex with injuries. Marshall was pronounced dead at 8:02 a.m.

Detectives are currently looking to speak with a 30-year old black male and a 36-year-old white female, who were temporarily staying at the apartment complex.

Authorities say this is an isolated incident and not a threat to the public.