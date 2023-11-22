Editor’s Note: The video at the top of this story shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating a death in southeast Austin Wednesday afternoon, officials said in a social media post.

Originally referred to as a homicide, the incident happened near the intersection of Deer Run Drive and Blue Dawn Trail, police said. That’s near East William Cannon Drive and Bluff Springs Road.

Originally, APD said officers would host a media briefing at a to-be-determined time. However, just after 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, APD posted on social media that it had canceled the briefing.

“Live briefing has been canceled. Investigators are on-scene conducting a death investigation regarding this incident,” the post read.

The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Austin Nov. 22, 2023. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

It’s unclear if the death is still being classified as a homicide at this time.