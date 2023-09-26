Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for Sept. 26, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are investigating after a person died in southeast Austin late Tuesday morning.

The Austin Police Department said on social media it is investigating a homicide in the 2300 block of Greenfield Parkway. That area is just east of I-35 off of East Oltorf Street.

Austin Travis County EMS said medics were called to the scene at 10:59 a.m. and obtained a deceased on scene pronouncement for an adult. No one else was treated at the scene.

APD will hold a media briefing at 2:15 p.m. This story will be updated with details from the briefing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.