Police investigating shots fired in UT Austin's West Campus

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Austin police lights. (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas Police Department and Austin police are investigating after reports of shots fired in West Campus in the early Sunday morning hours.

UT Austin police tweeted about the incident at 2500 Leon Street around 1 a.m. The area is just east of Lamar near the UT Austin campus.

The tweet said no one was injured and the suspect description was unclear.

INCIDENT NOTIFICATION: UTPD with @Austin_Police at 2500 Leon Street investigating report of shots fired. No injuries. Suspect description unclear. More information to follow when available. Report all suspicious activity to 9-1-1. — UT Austin Police (@UTAustinPolice) June 9, 2019

KXAN has reached out for more information and will update this story when that information is available.