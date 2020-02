AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are investigating the circumstances that led to a shooting in downtown Austin early Saturday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened around 1 a.m. near the Cielo Nightclub at 5th Street and Neches Street. Officers roped off the scene.

One person was sent to the hospital with critical life-threatening injuries. The victim is currently in serious condition.

Police have taken a suspect into custody.