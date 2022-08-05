AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are responding to shooting in southeast Austin.

The Austin Police Association tweeted at 2:44 p.m. that detectives were working the shooting. The Austin Police Department confirmed that officers responded to a shots fired call at 1:53 p.m.

It happened in the 6200 block of E. Ben White Blvd. near the intersection of Montopolis Drive. Austin-Travis County EMS said it took someone to the hospital with injuries that threaten their life.

If you have any information about this crime please contact APD tip line at TIPS Hotline at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or 800-893-TIPS (8477).

