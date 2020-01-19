Police investigating shooting in central Austin near the UT Drag

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has a suspect in custody Sunday morning after an overnight shooting in central Austin.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 2400 block of Longview Street near North Lamar Boulevard shortly after 1 a.m. The incident happened half a mile from the UT drag.

APD said UT police officers told them later someone was dropped off at Dell Seton with a gunshot wound. UT police also say suspects involved with the incident are in custody and they are not affiliated with the university.

APD is still investigating this incident.

