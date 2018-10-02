Austin

Police investigating shooting at east Austin house party

Posted: Oct 02, 2018 01:20 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 02, 2018 02:59 AM CDT

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- Austin Police are investigating a shooting in east Austin.

Officers say it appears to be a drive-by shooting. Austin-Travis County EMS says a woman in her 20s with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital. Police say she has nonlife-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting happened Wednesday at 10 p.m. at a house on Purple Sage Drive near Tumbleweed Drive. Officers say there was a party at the home when the shooting happened. Right now police are looking into whether the home was targeted or if it was a random shooting.

At this time police don't have a description of the suspect. Austin Police are asking anyone with information to call the police.

