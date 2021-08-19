Police investigating officer-involved shooting in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting in southeast Austin Thursday afternoon.

The Austin Police Association says the shooting took place in the 2100 to 2400 block of South U.S. Highway 183. That’s near East Riverside Drive and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The Austin Police Department says a call reporting a man on the highway came in at 4:35 p.m.

APA says all officers are OK, but people are asked to avoid the area at this time. There are road closures on U.S. Highway 183 northbound and southbound near the scene, according to police.

APD is expected to give an update on the shooting sometime Thursday evening.

This is a developing story, which will be updated as more details become available.

