Man shot, killed at southeast Austin apartment complex
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating the death of a man in southeast Austin
Officers responded to the Concord Austin Apartments in the 7300 block of Bluff Springs Road, near the intersection of Interstate 35 and East William Cannon Drive, at 8:26 p.m.
Austin-Travis County EMS says the victim is a white man. According to police, he suffered a traumatic injury. He was taken to St. David's South Austin Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 8:59 p.m.
Investigators say the shooting happened in the hallway of the apartment and after the shooting police say the victim went inside his apartment. Officers say his roommate called 911. Detectives are talking to witnesses to help them piece together what happened. Police say they want to hear from other people who may have witnessed or heard anything before or after the shooting. Investigators say they are also looking over surveillance video with apartment management.
Police have made no arrests and right now there is no description of a suspect, but police are calling this case an isolated incident.
