AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities investigated the Tesla Gigafactory early Friday morning after receiving “shots fired” and “active shooter” reports from the area.

Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputies got a 911 call of an active shooter around 4:30 a.m., according to TCSO.

Austin Travis County EMS said medics responded to the scene and were ready to treat potential patients after a “shots fired” call came in.

Authorities said no injuries were reported, however.

TCSO said deputies cleared the building and found nothing.

An off-duty Tesla employee told KXAN they got a text just before 5 a.m. that those on site should take cover due to an “active attacker.”

The investigation impacted early morning traffic. The factory is located near Del Valle off State Highway 130 just north of Highway 71.

